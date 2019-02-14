Amamoor mum's sore throat led to devastating diagnosis

RAISING FUNDS: Markus Michalowitz with his fiance Tracy Siedofsky are taking part in the World's Great Shave at Amamoor.

AN AMAMOOR mum is in the fight of her life after being diagnosed with leukaemia three and a half years ago.

Tracy Siedofsky had a throat infection for weeks when she decided to visit her GP in Toogoolawah in 2016. That was when she was told she might have leukaemia and was sent off to Brisbane where tests were conducted to get an official confirmation.

The tests came back showing Ms Siedofsky had a rare blood disorder called T-PLL affecting 2 per cent of the world's blood cancer.

Ms Siedofsky said there was no cure.

"There's no treatment. Stem cell is my only form of knockback,” she said.

"When I found out I had leukaemia I was beyond shocked, I was numb.

"Normally when you're really sick you would find out you had this type of cancer but it was a fluke to find out so early.”

T-prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL) is the most aggressive of all known forms of leukaemia.

However, it is extremely rare and is the result of degenerated mature T-cells. Up until now, T-PLL has been treated with antibodies but is not very successful. Since the disease is so rare, it is difficult to conduct studies that might lead to improved treatments.

Ms Siedofsky said her treatment will not begin until she is really sick.

"The treatment is the stem cell, you just knock it back and that way it prolongs your life a little bit more,” she said.

"The specialist said he's hoping it will give me an extra 10 years. It depends on how I react to the chemotherapy.”

Ms Siedofsky said she was remaining as "optimistic as possible.”

"This is the first time I am telling people about my story. I have just sort of gone 'OK, it's coming for me now, so I'm going to stand up and fight back,” she said.

"I want to fight this with everything.

"There will be a time I won't be good and while I am doing well, I want to do as much as possible.”

In March Ms Siedofsky said she will be going to China with her father.

"My dad is taking me to China which will be nice. Markus and I have been to Namibia two times. I have also jumped out of a plane on my birthday at Noosa, this was in the last three years,” she said.

"We camped in the Northern Territory, went to the furtherest part of Cape Tribulation. I think being outside is the key, getting out and being alive.”

This year Markus and Tracy will marry.

On March 2, they will be taking part in the World's Greatest Shave at the Amamoor Train Station from 8am-1pm.

"A few of the reps from Amamoor station are getting waxed,” she said.

”Markus will be having his hair shaved.”