Gympie Magistrates Court, Channon Street, Gympi
News

Amamoor man, 33, to face court on drug charges

Shelley Strachan
29th Jan 2020 10:44 AM
A 33-year-old Amamoor man has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of a drug offence.

He will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on February 10.

A green 2013 John Deere tractor was stolen from the intersection of Happy Valley Rd and Kandanga Creek Rd, Kandanga between January 24-29.

Police would like to hear from any member of the public who may have seen someone loitering or parked in this location during this period.

You can give information to police anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The first Imbil Rural Watch meeting of the year will be held on Monday, February 3, at 7.30pm at the Kandanga Hall on Main St, Kandanga.

The next Blue Light will be on Friday, March 20, and the next committee meeting will be held on Monday, March 2 at 6.30pm at the Kandanga Hall.

