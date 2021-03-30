Menu
A 45-year-old Amamoor man has been stung with a $300 fine for keeping loaded weapons in his gun safe. Generic image.
Crime

Amamoor farmer in court after loaded guns found in safe

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 9:51 AM
An Amamoor man has been stung with a $300 fine for storing multiple loaded weapons in his gun safe.

Nathaniel James Bull was charged by police on June 25, 2020 when police executed a search warrant on his property and discovered the 45-year-old kept Remington, BRNO, Browning and Winchester rifles and a Glock handgun loaded inside his safe, Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

Bull’s lawyer told the court his client, who had a firearms licence and had served as a member of the rural fire brigade since 1991, kept the weapons loaded to make it easier to deal with feral animals that ventured on to his 400ha farm and threatened his own animals.

He was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

crime firearms gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

