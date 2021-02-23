Menu
‘Always in our hearts’: Teenager dies after trail-bike crash

by Danielle O’Neal, Nilsson Jones
23rd Feb 2021 5:12 AM
A rural Queensland town has been rocked by the death of a beloved 16-year-old boy involved in an off-road trail-bike crash.

Jayden Fisher was riding a trail bike in the Town Common Recreational Area in Goondiwindi about 5pm Sunday when his motorcycle and another trail bike collided.

Jayden was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he later died.

"You will be forever loved, dearly missed and always in our hearts," Casey Smith wrote on a Go Fund Me to assist with funeral costs.

Jayden Fisher, 16, died after a crash between two motorcycles in an off-road area in Goondiwindi.
Another Go Fund Me for Jayden has raised more than $11,000 in 24 hours.

"Today our community, and a very special family, has been rocked by a most devastating tragedy in the loss if Jayden Fisher," the owners of Goondiwindi Motel and Tracks Restaurant said on social media.

"We are all deeply saddened by the news, and hope that this as a community can support this family and all affected by this loss by giving anything we can."

The 17-year-old riding the other motorcycle escaped serious injury.

Investigations into the crash continue.

