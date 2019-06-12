Sniffer dog to help in search for missing backpacker

UPDATE, 12.30pm: A POLICE sniffer dog will be brought into assist in the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police will be using at least one dog to help them look for the missing 18-year-old as they continue to search the Byron Bay area.

"It's not for any specific reason, we're trying to utilise every single bit of resource we can," she said.

Police continue to search Byron Bay headland and bushland towards the east, as well as the Belongil area where Theo's accommodation was located.

"All the operations going between east and north east of where we've been looking as well as Belongil," the police spokeswoman said.

More to come.

Original story: POLICE are continuing their appeal to the public for anyone who might have information into the disappearance of Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez to come forward.

The search continues today for the missing 18-year-old, who was last seen leaving leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11pm on Friday, May 31.

"We have been extensively searching for Theo around the Byron Bay area," Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Dave Roptell said.

"(On Wednesday), we conducted some extensive searches around the Belongil Beach area but unfortunately, we haven't been able to locate Theo at this stage.

"We haven't got any direct results at this point but who knows what will happen as we continue our investigation into the matter and our extensive search."

Police update on backpacker search: Superintendent Dave Roptell addresses the media in Byron Bay over missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Supt Roptell said police were working closely with Theo's family, the SES, NSW Life Saving and the community to find Theo.

"In particular I want to make special mention and note to how the Byron Bay community and other resources, including the SES and NSW Life Saving, have come together with us the police and have been searching out extensively for Theo," he said.

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31. NSW Police Media

"We have been able to conduct a thorough search around the area, but we will continue maintain relationship with the family and in particular the family members over in Belgium at present.

"You can understand how hard it would be for them, but the pleasing thing is that we've been able to keep them appraised and in contact with what's occurring."

Supt Roptell said anyone who might have information about Theo's disappearance should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"It's very important that anyone around that time in particular of the late hours of May 31, which was a Friday, if anyone was driving around with dashcam footage or has any CCTV footage around the Jonson St area in Byron Bay or surrounds, please come forward," he said.

"It may seem little but it would be a lot of information that would assist us with our inquiries.

"Police are still reviewing all available evidence but the more evidence the better will paint a better picture of what's occurred.

"We're always positive and we're always hopeful.

"We couldn't do this alone and I want to thank the local community coming on board and assisting us with this."

Police are continuing with an extensive land search today with the assistance of SES, NSW Life Saving and the community.