Altruistic Gympie mechanic ready to help COVID vulnerable

“I’ve always just helped where I can,” said local mechanic Christoffel Coetzee.

Mr Coetzee is using the slight downturn in his business to help out those members of the community that are particularly vulnerable during this COVID-19 crisis, the elderly.

The small business owner with five years mechanical experience can work on both diesel and petrol engines.

“My main work at the moment comes from doing call-outs on trucks,” Mr Coetzee said.

His workshop, 24 Hour Mechanical Services at the Matilda complex at Kybong has been a little quiet due to the travel restrictions impacting his passing trade.

So in an effort to keep busy during those quiet times, Mr Coetzee has been offering his expertise as a fully qualified mechanic to elderly people for just the cost of specialist parts if required.

“I just know there’s people out their struggling, especially now, so I’m doing a free service a day until we get back to normal,” Mr Coetzee said.

He has hit a little bit of a snag, though.

“I originally tried calling all the nursing homes but was told that most of their residents don’t have cars,” he said.

He has a mobile service and is able to travel to places like the Mary Valley as well as the Gympie area and said he would like to hear from people genuinely in need.

“I thought I might as well get out and help, now that I’ve got some spare time on my hands,” he said.

Mr Coetzee said he would be happy to hear from any vulnerable elderly people in genuine need of a free service for their car.

He can be contacted on 0455 033 939 during business hours.