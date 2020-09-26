ALP reveals its choice in fight to topple Tony Perrett

Geoff Williams has been revealed as Labor’s candidate to take on incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett for Gympie’s seat at the state election.

CRANE operator Geoff Williams has been unveiled as Labor’s choice in the fight to topple incumbent Gympie MP Tony Perrett next month.

Mr Williams is a veteran of the resource industry and is running on a platform of job creation and fast-tracking infrastructure.

The Bauple grandfather is a boiler maker by trade, but his work background also covers the coal mines and Section C of the Bruce Highway.

Mr Williams is a Bauple resident whose background includes working in the resource industry and on Section C of the Bruce Highway.

He enters an election field already featureing Mr Perrett, One Nation’s Michael Blaxland, and previous Federal and council hopeful Tim Jerome, who is running as an Independent.

Mr Williams is faced with raising Labor’s vote from the distant third it finished with in 2017 when it secured only 22 per cent of the primary vote, well behind the LNP (37 per cent) support and One Nation (29 per cent).

Mr Perrett took the seat with an 8.7 per cent two-party preferred margin.