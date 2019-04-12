ALP more in-tune with Wide Bay, data website says

TOUGH CHOICES: The data-based website The Perfect Candidate compares the major parties' focusses with Wide Bay voter's priorities, with Labor edging slightly ahead.

WHEN it comes to the Wide Bay's perfect candidate, it seems Labor is more in-tune but the Nationals place a higher priority on what the electorate wants.

This is according to data hub The Perfect Candidate, a website created by The Australian Futures Project which sources data from more than 125,000 Australians through research groups including Roy Morgan and La Trobe University.

And according to the website none of the major parties match extensively with what Wide Bay voters want addressed.

Across all their policies the site ranks the ALP best as "somewhat aligned" with the electorate, and the Nationals, Greens and One Nation only "slightly" in tune with voters' priorities.

Topping that list is keeping living costs down, supported by half of the Wide Bay's surveyed residents.

Improving health services and hospitals, open and honest government, managing the economy, and reducing crime and maintaining law and order rounded out the top five.

Nor is the outcome good news for the ALP, with the Nationals coming out favoured when specifically emphasised policies are taken into account.

Here they place the same importance on health, day-to-day costs and crime as Wide Bay's residents do.

However, the needs of people outside cities and improving business in Australia are more important to the party than they are to the electorate.

The ALP shares two common top concerns with the Wide Bay (health and hospitals and day-to-day costs), but miss the mark with the importance they place on improving education, fair employment regulations and global warming.

One Nation and the Greens both share two priorities with the Wide Bay's top five, but miss with their remainder.

None of the parties' top focuses (NAT's needs outside cities, ALP's education, ONH's immigration and GRN's global warming) rank anywhere within the Wide Bay's top five election issues.

Information for the United Australia Party was not yet available for the electorate on the site.