Almost all the councillors gathered for the photo op...

SOMEONE MISSING? Gympie councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith at The Sands this week. Noticeably absent are recalcitrant councillors Glen Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane. Just one of the interesting nuggets is this week's Mullock Heap.

SOMEONE MISSING? Gympie councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith at The Sands this week. Noticeably absent are recalcitrant councillors Glen Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane. Just one of the interesting nuggets is this week's Mullock Heap. Renee Albrecht

THE GYMPIE TIMES MULLOCK HEAP

CLEANING up...

Latest attempt by local busy mum of six to divert her children's attention from internet and devices backfired this week.

In an attempt to get her teens off social media, she disconnected the home's wifi, like many of us, and hid the cable and powerboard. As her children already knew most of her hiding spots, she desperately chose a new temporary one - the partially-loaded washing machine (teenagers would never look there!)

Her busy day continued, and it wasn't until much later as she listened to the mysterious clunking noises coming from the now fully-loaded and mid-cycle front loader that she remembered where she'd hidden the cable. Of course, the cycle had to finish, the cable was duly air-dried and resilient Teen #2 happily reconnected everything, using the sensible precaution of a length of wood to switch the power back on. All worked again, and peace was restored in the house.

WORTH a thousand words...

Clearly excited about the pending opening of the River to Rail Trail, all the stops were clearly pulled out with a flotilla of councillors on hand for the photo op this week, and even council CEO Bernard Smith on hand for the action. An impressive image, one eagle-eyed mullock heaper couldn't help but notice the photo was also of interest given what was missing - specifically, three councillors known for voicing their unhappiness with some controversial decisions.

While the invite must have been overlooked, one must assume there was much peace and quiet on the river with the squeaky wheel MIA.

IT'S a cover up...

Wrapping up his day, a world-wise Gympie worker geared up for his final task of the day - tangling with video camera technology.

With the system well in place and used before, he nevertheless was confounded when his efforts kept being met by a blank screen.

Satisfied the equipment was broken, he mentioned to a colleague that it needed to be fixed.

Curious as he had just used it himself, the colleague went to see what the problem was, and swiftly found the highly technical solution was to remove the black drape which had fallen across the lens.

TINY dancer...

Which young girl with parents from Gympie has fallen in love with her ballet shoes?

The girl in question, 3, was walking across the street in her new ballet shoes to her first dance concert when she was heard to say: "we have to watch out for the cars because if they run into us they might break my shoes”.

The parents are hopeful of retiring the ballet shoes because the concert went for four hours, two minutes of which involved their daughter.

COVER up...

A Gympie woman could barely contain her laughter when he husband walked into the bathroom wearing nothing but a pair of fluorescent yellow socks on his feet. "What's with the socks?” she questioned with a smirk. Seven foot tall, slim built hubby doesn't miss a beat and replied:

"My feet were cold!”

DREAM job...

Tin Can Bay Mullock Heap spy reckons if a job advertisement was placed for key leadership role in this country it would read too good to be true:

Career Opportunity in Politics. Qualifications required - Nil. Experience required - Nil. Remuneration - $170,000 +

He can't believe positions of such responsibility and high remunderation do not require any qualifications or experience.