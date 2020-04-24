Almost all of these virus patients die

Patients who are require ventilator assistance are not likely to survive the coronavirus acording to a new stdy. Picture: John Minchillo/AP

New research shows that critically ill coronavirus patients who are put on ventilators have a very poor chance of surviving.

A newly published study revealed 90 per cent of coronavirus patients who were ventilated in New York City hospitals died, despite a heavy global focus on acquiring and producing the complex machines.

The new paper, published this week by Jama, presents data on the presentations and outcomes of coronavirus patients being treated at New York hospitals.

The research on outcomes of 2634 hospitalised coronavirus patients found about 20 per cent of patients hospitalised for coronavirus died.

The death rate is similar to that of people who would be hospitalised for acute respiratory problems outside of a pandemic scenario.

However, the outcomes are sparsely different when it comes to people put on ventilators. Of the 320 people who were ventilated, 88.1 per cent died.

Before the pandemic, critical care doctors had been optimistic that with extra ventilator resources in hospitals, the death rate of those needing invasive ventilator assistance could be kept at 50 per cent, according to The Washington Post.

During a non-pandemic scenario, about 80 per cent of critically ill ventilated patients die.

The study also noted that the most common comorbid diseases of patients were diabetes and hypertension.

Of those studied, 57 per cent had hypertension, 41 per cent were obese and 34 per cent had diabetes.

Those risk factors aren't considered unusual by US health authorities.

The study only includes patients who either died or were discharged over the course of the study - meaning some patients remain in hospital and weren't included in the outcomes data.

"For those who have a severe enough course to require hospitalisation through the emergency department it is a sad number," Karina W. Davidson, who led the study, told The Washington Post.

Professor Davidson, from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell, added that a large percentage of hospitalised patients did not have a fever, despite the symptom being one of the leading global indicators of having COVID-19.

She urged anyone with diabetes or high blood pressure to seek medical attention quickly if they had concerns.

More than 866,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the US.

The country has recorded more than 49,700 deaths.

