Almost 30 developers eye big plans for Gympie golf course

ON PAR: Gympie's golf course is going under the hammer today, with four separate titles as part of the sale.

ON PAR: Gympie's golf course is going under the hammer today, with four separate titles as part of the sale. Renee Albrecht

CONTROVERSIAL politician and mining magnate Clive Palmer is one of almost 30 developers looking to take a swing at Gympie's golf course, which goes under the hammer today.

But while Mr Palmer is apparently keeping his clubs in the bag - telling marketing agent Joseph Codianni "not right now” after his delegation took a tour of the site last week - there is no shortage of interest.

Mr Codianni said there had been almost 30 inquiries about the course and developers were eyeing it from several angles.

Some, he said, wanted to turn the club into a sports club and include the likes of soccer and cricket; another was interested in spending "upwards of $1 million” on upgrades.

Clive Palmer. Facebook: Clive Palmer

There were also a couple of interested parties keen to "bring the course back to life”.

And some wanted to take the top end of the site and develop it into an over-55s village.

"It's quite a unique property,” Mr Codianni said.

The 52ha property has been on the market for more than six years.

The sale includes four separate titles including the 18-hole, 38.2ha course, the two-storey club house, a vacant 3354msq block currently in use as a car park.

The course was at the centre of a controversial plan by the Gympie RSL Club to move from its Mary St premises, which caused a rift between the club and the sub-branch.

READ MORE

Golf Club manager Kate Sawry said quite a few people had shown interest ahead of the auction, and none of them had come just to "kick the tyres”.

"It's a fairly big decision to buy,” she said. "We're feeling pretty positive.”

Gympie Golf course. Renee Albrecht

The golf course is not the only major property auction in the region this week, with the Kandanga Hotel to go under the hammer on Sunday.

The hotel, rebuilt and reopened after it was razed in December 2015, forcing owners Doug and Carolyn Greensill to keep business going in a nearby shed for more than a year.

Well supported by locals, who the Greensills said were thrilled when the new building threw its doors open in the middle of last year, the hotel has also played host to the likes of Col Elliott, James Blundell and "Alfie” Langer.