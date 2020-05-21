Allowed to open, but here’s why they aren’t

“WITH all the release date changes, it hit us like a landslide. But two days before they closed us down, we’d lost 12 titles,” said Gympie Cinemas manager Sharon Crane yesterday.

Gympie Cinemas, along with pubs and clubs were some of the first businesses to close on March 22.

Ms Crane said she is keen to go back to work when the cinema reopens, but when that will be is a difficult question to answer.

Indoor cinemas are permitted to commence limited trading with Stage 2 of the plan for coming out of lockdown, which is set to take effect on June 12.

“We want to re-open but with only 20 people allowed per screening, we won’t cover the wages and the electricity costs even if we open on June 12,” she said.

Ms Crane said she and other manager Paul McKeown had recently taken part in a webinar with other cinemas across Australia with representatives from film distribution companies from the United States.

Sharon Crane loads a 35mm film onto the projector platter. Photo: Craig Warhurst

“Basically they have pushed the release dates right back six to eight months, so even if we open, what are we going to show?” she said.

While Australia has started to lift restrictions, the US, where most of the distribution companies are based, is still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic with a catastrophic death toll and massive infection rate.

And while some US states might be optimistically lifting bans and reopening cinemas, national releases have been pushed back to September at the earliest.

“And they don’t want to release earlier in Australia,” Ms Crane said.

“I understand it. The bulk of the revenue comes from the US market but Australia is saying ‘What about the rest of us?’”

Gympie Cinema staff from left Sharon Crane and Jaidyn Lorensen with a life size Chappie. Photo: Greg Miller

Other factors have made the June 12 date unviable for Gympie, such as scheduling hastles to avoid screening time clashes and factoring in extra cleaning time.

“It’s just not worth it to reopen in June,” Ms Crane said.

She also said the July 10 date for the Stage 3 lifting of restrictions would be too late for the cinema to cash in on the school holiday crowds, and the problem still remains on what to show, as July is still too early for the US releases.

Gympie Cinemas have therefore decided to take a wait and see approach on when they will reopen.

“We will definitely be reopening. I personally just want to go back to work. I’m up to jigsaw puzzle number six. I truly miss working and seeing the occasional new release,” she said.