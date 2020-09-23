Menu
WINNER: Judy Allen won the Sunshine Ladies Championship Singles Final.
News

Allen beats odds to take out first club championship

Frances Klein
23rd Sep 2020 10:24 AM
Supplied by Gympie Bowls Club, Southside:

CONGRATULATIONS Judy Allen who won the Sunshine Ladies Championship Singles Final. This was Judy’s first club championship and was achieved with a victory over the very experienced Ursula Cross. Congratulations also to Ursula on being runner up.

Gympie Men

Bowls this Thursday is club selected pairs.

Last week’s winners were Greg Pountney and Ray Fitzgerald. Bevan Douglas won the raffle.

The winners of the A Grade Pairs Club Championship played on Friday were Shane Browne and Glen Costin in a close win against Roger Ingram and Can Oster.

Thursday week 1st October will be Jackpot Pairs, please put your names on the board as soon as possible.

Sunshine Ladies

Results of Play 18/09/20

President’s Fours

A Greig, F Gatehouse, S Mitchell, I Thomson def V Everitt, J Telfer, R Stephan, P Kay.

G Matthews, R Douglas, P Sibley, J Jacobson def S Madden, C Stancomber, J Allen, U Cross.

Call for 25/09/20

J Stephens, C Bingham, P Allen, D Chippindall to play A Greig, P Gottke, S Mitchell, I Thomson.

Don’t forget gifts for Progressive Raffle for our Past Presidents Day on Tuesday.

Next Week

Monday: BINGO with increased prize money, Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday: 12pm – Cards (Canasta and 500). Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601.

Monday Evening Bowls: This is a wonderful opportunity to try lawn bowls in a relaxed atmosphere. 3.30pm for coaching and then a game or arrive 4pm for a game. More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Wednesday 9am – Gympie Ladies Social Bowling – enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – Jackpot Pairs. Please put your name on the board.

Friday competition/Social 9am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6pm – a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus.

Please book by early Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.

Gympie Times

