Police investigating the online activities of a Perth man allege he was using Google Drive to save hundreds of shocking files.
Crime

Allegedly sinister use for Google Drive

by Angie Raphael
26th Feb 2021 2:07 PM

A Perth man has been charged after allegedly uploading hundreds of files containing child abuse material onto Google Drive.

The Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation received a tip-off from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in November.

The Western Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team then allegedly linked the 30-year-old Banksia Grove man to the account.

"Police will allege in court the man had control of the account and used it to save child abuse material," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Friday.

The man was charged following a joint operation between the Australian Federal Police and the Western Australia Police Force. Picture: AFP via NCA NewsWire
The man's home was searched on January 28 and police seized several electronic devices.

He has been charged with four counts of possessing child abuse material.

"The seized items will be subject to further digital forensic examination and further charges have not been ruled out," police said.

The man is on bail and is scheduled to face Perth Magistrates Court later on Friday.

Anyone with information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to contact Crime stoppers.

Originally published as Allegedly sinister use for Google Drive

