Alleged wounding leaves three in hospital, two critical

Matt Collins
17th Sep 2020 7:57 AM
Two people are fighting for their life after an alleged late-night wounding incident in Cootharaba.

Three patients have been transported to hospital including two in a critical condition, following an alleged wounding incident in Cootharaba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of an alleged wounding incident involving multiple patients at a private address in Cootharaba, at 12.16am Thursday.

Three patients were assessed on scene.

QAS reported one of the patients, a female, was transported in a serious condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya with back and facial injuries.

A Critical Care Paramedic was on board during transport.

Another patient, a male who sustained significant abdominal wounds, was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with a flight critical care paramedic and doctor escort.

A third male patient was transported in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital.

More to come.

