Crime

Alleged union abuse to be heard in court

by Peter Martinelli
21st Aug 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A HEARING into the alleged abuse of a workplace health and safety officer by a union official is likely to take between two and four days.

Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday heard the claim by the Australian Building and Construction Commission may be heard in late November or early December and would involve up to 11 witnesses.

It is alleged Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union official Roland Cummins put his face within centimetres to that of a Queensland Work Health and Safety officer, and repeatedly shouted "You're a f***ing dog".

The alleged altercation occurred at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre in April last year.

