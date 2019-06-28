Alleged party stabber granted bail

A Westcourt woman has been granted bail after allegedly stabbing four people.

A WESTCOURT woman, 23, has been granted bail on strict conditions after she allegedly stabbed four people.

Police allege Nancy Faith Koowootha attended a home in Brophy Street, Westcourt, about 12.30 on Thursday morning.

She was turned away by residents and guests at a party.

It's alleged Ms Koowootha returned to her nearby residence to retrieve a knife before returning to the Brophy Street home.

Police further alleged she became involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a group and has been accused of stabbing three men and one boy with a knife.