Alleged hooning offence leads to coronavirus fines

Carlie Walker
by
11th Apr 2020 9:00 PM
THREE COVID-19 infringements have been issued at Burgowan after police were called out to a vehicle allegedly doing burnouts.  

The incident happened near Torbanlea about 5pm on Saturday.  

The $1334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer were issued to the driver and two passengers, three males, aged between 25 and 32.  

Police were alerted to a vehicle doing numerous burnouts in a number of locations near Howard and Torbanlea.  

The 32-year-old male driver has also been charged in relation to the burnout offences.  

His vehicle has been immobilised for 90 days and he will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast editors picks fcpolice hooning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

