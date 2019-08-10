Alleged Gympie region gunman not yet caught after car threat

Police briefly followed an alleged gunman driving a stolen car in the Gympie region yesterday. FILE PHOTO.

A POSSIBLY armed car thief has eluded police capture after he reportedly threatened people sitting in another car in the Gympie region yesterday afternoon.

New details have emerged since initial reports of the incident surfaced yesterday afternoon.

Those reports were that a person had held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms, potentially as part of an attempted carjacking.

A police spokesman clarified this afternoon that a man, reportedly armed and driving a stolen car, had apparently threatened the occupants of another car on Jimbour Rd at The Palms at around 2:30pm.

The spokesman said the incident did not appear to be an attempted carjacking, because the alleged offender had been in another car at the time.

Police followed his vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser, for an unspecified amount of time before the man began to drive dangerously, he said.

The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen from Kilkivan on August 4.

The spokesman said there had been no mention of the gun being discharged during the incident.

He said police could not confirm the reports because the man had not yet been captured, nor had the gun been recovered.

Police had not yet issued any public safety warnings.