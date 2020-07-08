Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: The man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in court again.
IN COURT: The man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in court again.
News

Alleged fatal crash driver heard in court

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court again.

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, is facing two fresh charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence.

He is also charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The matter was briefly heard in court this morning.

A brief of evidence was ordered with the matters being adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Absolutely beside myself’: Gympie legend honoured with OAM

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely beside myself’: Gympie legend honoured with OAM

        News Gympie’s Marlene Owen was recognised for her extensive volunteer work in the...

        COVID causes permanent closure of beloved Mary St store

        premium_icon COVID causes permanent closure of beloved Mary St store

        News The pandemic has delivered another death blow to Gympie region business besieged by...

        Instead of NSW moving north let the Vics move south

        premium_icon Instead of NSW moving north let the Vics move south

        News OPINION: Instead of NSW moving north let the Vics move south.