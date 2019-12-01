Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Crime

Man allegedly so drunk he drove into a house

Zachary O'Brien
1st Dec 2019 10:31 AM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly drove his car with a blood-alcohol content of 0.152 mounted a gutter and crashed into a house at Innes Park last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the white Holden Commodore was travelling south on the Esplanade at Innes Park, before mounting a gutter, hitting a power pole, crashing through a letter box and fence and coming to a stop on the veranda of a nearby house.

A 37-year-old Coral Cove man has been charged with drink driving and had his licence suspended.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed one patient who declined QAS services.

drink driving drive into a house innes park qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the Gympie star mentored by Mao’s Last Dancer

        premium_icon Meet the Gympie star mentored by Mao’s Last Dancer

        News Gympie star reveals her experience on stage with one of Queensland Ballet’s finest.

        Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        premium_icon Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        News The real reason why a popular Gympie store is closing its doors after serving...

        Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        premium_icon Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        News A Gympie man thought he was “hearing voices” during an episode at the local...

        IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        News Player/coach Alex Nethercott traded the clipboard for a headband and joined the...