Carly Anderson was refused bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
Alleged drug trafficker locked up after stealing phone

lucy rutherford
9th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
An alleged drug trafficker who had strict bail conditions of not using mobile phones was caught on CCTV talking on a phone before stealing another one.

Carly Therese Anderson seized an opportunity when a patron left behind his mobile phone at a Coast hotel, a court heard.

P-plater at double the limit crashes doing skids

Traffic stop exposes drug dealer’s bra cash stash

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told Maroochydore Magistrates Court Anderson was in the smoking area of the Kawana Waters Hotel on October 2.

The court heard the victim, who was sitting at another table, got up from his seat and accidentally left his Samsung phone behind.

“The defendant noticed the victim’s mobile phone on the seat, walked over to it and picked up it, placed it directly into her handbag and then left the hotel,” Senior Constable Brewer said.

CCTV footage was reviewed and showed Anderson stealing the phone.

Police were unable to recover the phone.

The court heard it was valued at $1762.

Anderson pleaded guilty by videolink in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to stealing.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson asked for Anderson to be released on bail again, which she was on for drug trafficking charges.

Sen-Const Brewer opposed Anderson’s bail, saying Anderson had broken her specific bail conditions, which prohibited her from having mobile phones.

“She was certainly very fortunate indeed to be on bail whilst facing these serious charges,” she said.

“In relation to the charges, the Crown has a strong case in my submission.”

The court heard Anderson had to wear an ankle bracelet.

Mr Robinson said the phone Anderson stole in a “spontaneous act of idiocy,” was then stolen from her.

“It was an absolute no pre planning, spur of the moment, absolute stupidity that my client acknowledges,” he said.

“Unfortunately my client has succumbed to temptation in the spur of the moment.

“I don't think it can be inferred that the theft of the phone can be related to any kind of drug activity.”

Mr Robinson told the court Anderson said the phone she was talking on wasn’t a smart phone, which is what the bail conditions specified.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist refused the bail application.

