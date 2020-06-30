Alleged drug trafficker denies intention to flee country

An alleged drug trafficker has been refused bail after a magistrate told him his offending was serious and escalating.

Kevin David Lawson fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court by video link on a bail application, facing charges of dangerous drug trafficking and possessing dangerous drugs Schedule 1.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone told the court she opposed Lawson's bail due to the seriousness of the offences.

The court heard 34.326g pure methamphetamine were allegedly found on September 30.

"The trafficking offences were committed whilst on bail. He was on bail for the string of offences on October 2 and the two charges on the September 30," Senior Constable Johnstone said.

Lawson's lawyer Patrick Meehan told the court Lawson had been in custody for 12 days.

"The defendant himself suffers from two medical conditions and he is struggling to receive adequate care in custody," he said

Mr Meehan said it was difficult for Lawson to analyse the briefs and evidence for the case from custody.

"He can't remember specifics of conversations, particularly one where it's alleged that he's expressed the intention to flee overseas which he has specifically denied," he said.

Lawson is yet to plead to any charges.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Lawson was an unacceptable risk to be released into the community.

"His offending is escalating into what I would view as quite a strong case of trafficking," he said.

Mr Stjernqvist listed off the multiple jail terms Lawson had received from the Supreme Court for drug offences.

"There has been no deterrence for him at all, as he keeps returning to serious offending," he said.

He refused the bail application and listed the matters for mention again on July 3.