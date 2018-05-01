Alleged drug driver faces court over horror Valley fatal

THE MAN accused of causing the fatal crash at Long Flat in January has had his matter adjourned until June.

Joshua-James Cameron Langley faced Gympie Magistrates Court on five total charges, encompassing one count each for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm, driving under the influence of a drug, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a drug utensil and unlawful possession of a weapon.

RELATED STORIES

Scenes from the horror crash on Mary Valley Rd in January. Jacob Carson

Magistrate Chris Callaghan requested a partial brief of evidence, along with a report from the Forensic Crash Unit, be presented to the court by the 4th of June before the 27-year-old is required to face court again on June 18.

The January 23 crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Gympie cafe manager Karen Zahner after her Hyundai collided with Mr Langley's Ford Falcon sedan near the Birt Road and Mary Valley Highway intersection.

Bill and Karen Zahner were described as a 'beautiful couple' after Mrs Zahner lost her life in the fatal crash at Long Flat in January. Contributed

Mrs Zahner's husband Bill, the passenger in her car, underwent surgery for apparent internal injuries at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the crash.

Gympie Police Constable Ben Morrow said the vehicles had been travelling in opposite directions before they crashed on the southbound lane just after 3.30pm.

"One vehicle has crossed on to the wrong side of the road,” Cnst Morrow said following the incident.