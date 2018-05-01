Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joshua-James Cameron Langley leaves Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
Joshua-James Cameron Langley leaves Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Josh Preston
Crime

Alleged drug driver faces court over horror Valley fatal

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st May 2018 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE MAN accused of causing the fatal crash at Long Flat in January has had his matter adjourned until June.

Joshua-James Cameron Langley faced Gympie Magistrates Court on five total charges, encompassing one count each for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm, driving under the influence of a drug, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a drug utensil and unlawful possession of a weapon.

RELATED STORIES

Scenes from the horror crash on Mary Valley Rd in January.
Scenes from the horror crash on Mary Valley Rd in January. Jacob Carson

Magistrate Chris Callaghan requested a partial brief of evidence, along with a report from the Forensic Crash Unit, be presented to the court by the 4th of June before the 27-year-old is required to face court again on June 18.

The January 23 crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Gympie cafe manager Karen Zahner after her Hyundai collided with Mr Langley's Ford Falcon sedan near the Birt Road and Mary Valley Highway intersection.

Bill and Karen Zahner were described as a 'beautiful couple' after Mrs Zahner lost her life in the fatal crash at Long Flat in January.
Bill and Karen Zahner were described as a 'beautiful couple' after Mrs Zahner lost her life in the fatal crash at Long Flat in January. Contributed

Mrs Zahner's husband Bill, the passenger in her car, underwent surgery for apparent internal injuries at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the crash.

Gympie Police Constable Ben Morrow said the vehicles had been travelling in opposite directions before they crashed on the southbound lane just after 3.30pm.

"One vehicle has crossed on to the wrong side of the road,” Cnst Morrow said following the incident.

fatal crash gympie court gympie magistrates court gympie region highway crash long flat mary valley highway road accident
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    James Nash graduate turns childhood cartoons into career

    James Nash graduate turns childhood cartoons into career

    News USC graduate Hudson Meads has turned a childhood fascination with drawing cartoons and making short films into a career in photography, film-making and design.

    • 1st May 2018 3:31 PM
    Gympie pool demolition begins, $2.8m project starts on site

    premium_icon Gympie pool demolition begins, $2.8m project starts on site

    News It is time for out with the old and in with the new

    Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    premium_icon Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    Politics How pollies use a loophole to spend millions on re-election

    GYMPIE VOTES: Candidate blasts 'nasty lies' on Facebook

    premium_icon GYMPIE VOTES: Candidate blasts 'nasty lies' on Facebook

    Council News Says a vote for Jerome will be a vote for average 'Joe Blow'

    Local Partners