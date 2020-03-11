Alleged dealer sobs as dad pays $75k bail

David Coffey is accused of supplying drugs to ravers. Picture: Supplied

AN ALLEGED drug dealer accused of being a member of a huge MDMA, ice and LSD supply ring targeting rave music fans has wept as his parents got him freed for prison with a $75,000 cash deposit.

David Coffey put his head in his hands several times and cried in his prison video booth after his father, Sydney lawyer Michael Coffey and mother, registered nurse Martina Coffey helped secure his release.

Police allege Coffey and five others, some of whom remain in custody in NSW prisons, were part of a drug network supplying MDMA, ice, LSD and GBL across Sydney.

Earlier this month, police arrested 21-year-old former Kellyville High School student Lucy Kelly, Madyson Brooks, 23, Matthew Worth, Alex Rainbow and alleged criminal group boss, James Calleja.

Burwood Local Court heard on Wednesday that police allege 27-year-old Coffey, a pizza delivery driver, drove Calleja around to drug appointments.

Prosecutors told the court that police surveillance of the two men includes 4168 intercepted phone calls and 2116 voice messages.

Police charged Coffey with participating in a criminal group between August 2019 and March this year.

Frankie's Pizza bartender Lucy Kelly, 21, has been charged with five offences relating to alleged prohibited drug supply. Picture: Facebook

He was also charged with knowingly taking part in supplying a prohibited drug, including 138.7g of methamphetamine in February and 278g of meth last December.

He faces further counts of allegedly supplying cocaine and possessing an unauthorised replica pistol.

Arguing for his release, barrister Allan Goldsworthy said the alleged methamphetamine charges represented less than a large commercial quantity and claimed one of the charges "will have to be withdrawn".

Mr Goldsworthy said Coffey's "mother is an extremely highly qualified nurse and midwife" and that his "father is a solicitor of the Supreme Court".

"He would be more strictly supervised than anybody," Mr Goldsworthy said.

However prosecutors pointed to the alleged strength of the police case and said each of the commercial supply charges could result in prison sentences "of 20 years each".

In Burwood Local Court, Michael Coffey smiled broadly and Martina Coffey expressed her relief their son would be released from prison.

Magistrate Horan ordered he be placed under house arrest, allowed to leave his parents' house only in their company and to attend court or a doctor's appointment.

She twice refused Mr Goldsworthy's applications to have the accused be allowed to resume work delivering pizzas.

She ordered he make no contact with his co-accused, stay away from international airports and surrender his passport.

