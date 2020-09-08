Menu
Crime

Alleged dangerous driver shares name with boxing legend

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
HE MIGHT share the name of a famous boxer but Mohammad Zaid Ali has a different fight ahead of him in court.

Mr Ali faced a number of traffic charges when he appeared via videolink before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Ali was facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, disobeying the speed limit, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving unlicensed and two evasion offences.

He was also charged with obstructing police and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until October 6.

dangerous driving charge
