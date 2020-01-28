Driver ‘crossed double lines’ to avoid cops, court hears

A MAN who allegedly evaded Gympie police by driving at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the road has been refused bail until at least next week.

A MAN who allegedly evaded Gympie police by driving at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the road has been refused bail until at least next week.

A MAN who allegedly evaded Gympie police by driving at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the road has been refused bail until at least next week.

Shane Anthony Digney-Rayner, 27, appeared in custody in the Gympie Magistrates Court last week charged with "a number of motor-vehicle related offences" the most serious of which were that he drove on a disqualified licence and dangerously operated a vehicle.

IN COURT: Drunken Gympie man gets naked before trying to bite police

The court heard Mr Digney-Rayner was charged with six stealing offences alleged to have occurred between January 4 and 10 when he was picked up by police on January 14.

He was also charged with offences including unlawful use of motor vehicle, possessing drugs, possessing explosives, possessing a utensil, possessing a knife, driving under SPER suspension, driving unregistered, attempting to enter premises to commit and indictable offence and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Mr Digney-Rayner allegedly evaded police on that date by driving 120km/h in an 80km/h zone.

He was later given bail and released from the Gympie watch house, but police allegedly observed him behind the wheel the very next day.

In summarising his bail application, Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Mr Digney-Rayner allegedly increased his speed upon seeing police activate their lights and sirens.

He allegedly then crossed over double white lines, stayed on the wrong side of the road going faster still before he "narrowly avoided" a crash and accelerated away.

Mr Callaghan said Mr Digney-Rayner's alleged offending was "serious" and showed a "disregard for authority".

Bail was refused, and Mr Digney-Rayner was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 3.