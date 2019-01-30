Menu
FILE PHOTO: This dog pictured is not the real dog that's in the story.
Alleged cruel death of a Gympie dog is under investigation

Philippe Coquerand
by
30th Jan 2019 10:59 AM
RSPCA are investigating an alleged animal cruelty incident that occurred in Gympie last week.

A Facebook post on Friday said the dog was allegedly tied up before being found dead at a Gympie region property.

An RSPCA spokesman said a search was conducted of the premises but no dog was found.

"We are interviewing the owner on Thursday,” the spokesman said.

"We take animal cruelty seriously and will be investigating it.”

If you have any information that can help RSPCA with their investigation, please phone the animal cruelty line on 1300 264 625.

allegations animal cruelty cruelty to animals dead dog gympie gympie region rspca
Gympie Times

