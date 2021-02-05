Menu
Council News

Alleged bullying claims flagged for next council meeting

Adam Daunt
4th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Allegations of bullying are again set to be discussed when the Lismore City Council next meets on February 9.

Councillor Nancy Casson is set to move a motion raising the matter.

The motion wants "executive staff and councillors be made aware of the outcome of the alleged bullying claim of councillors Casson, (Adam) Guise and (Eddie) Lloyd" and an email be sent to executive staff and councillors advising of the outcome.

The motion claims that "councillors Casson, Guise and Lloyd are unaware of what staff members and fellow councillors have been informed in relation to the mayor's restrictions placed upon each of them. Their reputations need to be cleared".

This is not the first-time accusations of bullying have been tabled at a Lismore Council meeting.

In October last year, Cr Casson accused then mayor Isaac Smith of bullying her for the preceding six months after he asked council to take a stand against the issue in his mayoral minute.

"I have a real problem with you saying you will not stand any bullying when I am sitting here feeling incredibly anxious at the moment because I have been bullied by you for the last six months," she said during the meeting.

SEE MORE: Infighting at Lismore City Council meeting

Lismore Northern Star

