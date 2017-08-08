Alleged 'bully' teacher attacked by angry dad

ANGER: An angry father threatened to punch a James Nash High School teacher's face in, a court has been told.

AN ANGRY father attacked a Gympie secondary school teacher he believed had bullied his son, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The father, 48, admitted committing the assault at James Nash High School on July 19 at about 2.30pm.

Police told the court the teacher had yelled at a student, the man's son, to go to class.

The man then went to the school, after his son claimed to have been bullied by the teacher.

The father grabbed the teacher by the throat and threatened to "punch his face in", the police prosecutor said.

The teacher informed police, but said he had been startled rather than hurt.

The man had believed his son's version of events and acted before hearing the teacher's version, the court was told.

He was remorseful, had admitted the incident was his fault and that he had made a grave mistake.

His legal representative, Lisa Taylor, said he was "fuelled by a desire to protect his son, who had been bullied by the teacher for a significant period of time."

He also suffered constant pain, which affected his behaviour.

He had recently committed to a six-week anger management course and was concerned a conviction might affect his job prospects.

Magistrate Mr Graham Hillan said he considered "this type of conduct is pretty detrimental" to children.

"It is not the behaviour of a parent concerned about his son. This type of conduct is not accepted by the courts," he said.

He fined the man $350 but ordered no conviction be recorded, as it was a first offence.