Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Noel Risi has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police
Michael Noel Risi has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police
News

Alleged ‘brutal’ assault with guitar leads to murder charge

Aisling Brennan
1st Apr 2020 5:41 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE murder of a Gladesville man who was allegedly attacked with a guitar in his own home has been described as a "brutal" act of violence by police.

Michael Noel Risi, 35, was arrested on Sunday in Byron Bay after he allegedly entered the Gladesville home of Shannon Weller, 36, and attacked him with a guitar as he lay in his bed about 8.25am on March 23.

Mr Weller was rushed to intensive care at Royal North Shore Hospital with critical head injuries.

But he later died from those injuries on Sunday.

A woman was also allegedly in bed with Mr Weller when he was attacked but she was left uninjured.

Mr Risi was charged with Mr Weller's murder and denied bail in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Court documents revealed Mr Risi was initially refused bail by police because of the "extremely serious and brutal offence" that resulted in Mr Weller's death.

"(Mr Risi) fled the Sydney area after his commission of said offence in order to avoid apprehension," the documents stated.

Mr Risi will next appear in Sydney Central Local Court on April 27.

central local court editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        News They're among the local health heroes holding the line against the worst global pandemic in a century. LEAVE YOUR MESSAGE OF SUPPORT

        • 1st Apr 2020 4:52 AM
        • 1 A1NzSusanB
        Big wait for Gympie cricketers to see COVID-19 impact

        premium_icon Big wait for Gympie cricketers to see COVID-19 impact

        News Valleys’ biggest fundraiser is running the Blues Bar at the Gympie Music Muster and...

        Union says council refused paid pandemic leave

        premium_icon Union says council refused paid pandemic leave

        News Union slams ‘very disappointing’ decision as crisis continues.

        Major Gympie business gives unemployed a boost

        premium_icon Major Gympie business gives unemployed a boost

        News More than 7000 people have been employed by this business in the past two weeks as...