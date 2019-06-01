Alleged brother shooter to stay in jail

A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.

Mark Spencer, 26, had more than 20 charges before Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday where his matter was adjourned for several more weeks.

Police will allege Spencer shot his 42-year-old brother in the mouth through the windscreen of a car in February before police arrested him at at Woodford property.

Police arrested Spencer in a suspected stolen caravan which they alleged was used as a clandestine drug lab

Spencer will remain in custody and is not required to appear at the next case mention on August 2.