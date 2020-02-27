Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, outside the Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 26.
Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, outside the Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 26.
News

Alleged boning knife stabber warned: ‘Get a lawyer’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman accused of stabbing and slashing her partner in a domestic dispute in a Gympie unit late last year has been given her “last chance” to find a lawyer.

Curra woman Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday to tell Magistrate Chris Callaghan she needed an adjournment to find legal representation.

READ MORE

Accused ‘boning knife stabber’ to front Gympie court today

Woman bailed on domestic stabbing charge

Accused stabber Cindy Chiquita Gram faced Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.
Accused stabber Cindy Chiquita Gram faced Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Ms Gram said her previous lawyer, Elizabeth McAulay of Neilson, Stanton and Parkinson, had since left the region and she was in the process of finding a replacement.

She said she had received a brief of evidence on the matter from police about a fortnight ago, and was still in the process of getting Legal Aid.

Mr Callaghan said he would only grant one adjournment for Ms Gram to organise representation.

“You better do that right away because this is a very very serious matter, do you understand that?” Mr Callaghan said.

“The matter will keep marching on regardless of whether you are represented or not.

“There won’t be any further adjournments for you to be represented after this date, I will give you this last chance.”

Ms Gram was granted bail on one charge of domestic violence-related unlawful wounding on December 4.

She allegedly used a boning knife to inflict chest wounds on a man at his Two Mile home during a domestic confrontation on December 2.

boning knife domestic violence allegations gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: 230 students, 13 schools at annual CCC Leaders event

        premium_icon VIDEO: 230 students, 13 schools at annual CCC Leaders event

        News 230 students from 13 different schools converged on CCC grounds for the annual Leaders Day. Find out what they had to say.

        Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        premium_icon Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        News The Gympie Times is on the hunt for the region’s top coach of summer...

        Cruelty concerns raised over Gympie Bull n Bronc

        premium_icon Cruelty concerns raised over Gympie Bull n Bronc

        News Activists filmed horses falling down and a bull’s face being slapped

        Police hunt man over vile glassing, bashing at Gympie pub

        premium_icon Police hunt man over vile glassing, bashing at Gympie pub

        Crime The wanted man has short cropped brown hair, a solid build and was wearing a dark...