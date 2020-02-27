Alleged boning knife stabber warned: ‘Get a lawyer’

THE woman accused of stabbing and slashing her partner in a domestic dispute in a Gympie unit late last year has been given her “last chance” to find a lawyer.

Curra woman Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday to tell Magistrate Chris Callaghan she needed an adjournment to find legal representation.

Ms Gram said her previous lawyer, Elizabeth McAulay of Neilson, Stanton and Parkinson, had since left the region and she was in the process of finding a replacement.

She said she had received a brief of evidence on the matter from police about a fortnight ago, and was still in the process of getting Legal Aid.

Mr Callaghan said he would only grant one adjournment for Ms Gram to organise representation.

“You better do that right away because this is a very very serious matter, do you understand that?” Mr Callaghan said.

“The matter will keep marching on regardless of whether you are represented or not.

“There won’t be any further adjournments for you to be represented after this date, I will give you this last chance.”

Ms Gram was granted bail on one charge of domestic violence-related unlawful wounding on December 4.

She allegedly used a boning knife to inflict chest wounds on a man at his Two Mile home during a domestic confrontation on December 2.