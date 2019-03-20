The ‘bikie’ accused of directing shooting

Four of the eight bikies arrested after the Loganholme Shopping Centre shooting. Picture: Supplied

A BRISBANE bank manager-turned drug dealing alleged bikie boss has been granted bail with a $100,000 surety on charges related to him allegedly "directing" an attack which ended with the shooting of a machete-wielding man at Logan Hyperdome.

Lawyers for Joshua John Lucey, 32, from Mt Cotton, were in the Supreme Court this morning before Justice Helen Bowskill where they successfully argued that Lucey was a low risk of reoffending if given strict bail conditions including a curfew.

Lucey, who last year told the Supreme Court he had quit the Rebels bikie gang, is one of seven alleged members of the Logan chapter of the Rebels bikie gang charged in connection with the shooting of a 27-year-old man at the Logan Hyperdome on Monday February 4.

Lucey has been charged with one count of doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to the attempted shooting, and one count of affray in relation to the public fight.

He has also been charged with one count of habitually consorting with alleged offenders that he had been directed by police not to associate with.

Most of the attack, and the lead-up to it, was captured on the shopping centre's closed-circuit-television system, Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso submitted.

Still images from the CCTV were shown to Justice Bowskill as part of the application, the court heard.

Ms Kelso told the court that Lucey was not alleged to have fired the shot, but his high-ranking position as the "effective head" with the Rebels meant he was "very much the director ...or catalyst" of the attack.

Ms Kelso told the court that Lucey had a "demonstrated history of getting others to do his bidding for him".

She told the court that Lucey poses an unacceptable risk of continuing to consort or commit other crimes, or to endanger public safety.

Justice Bowskill noted that Lucey has a serious criminal history including his conviction last year for trafficking in ecstasy pills and supplying cocaine for the Rebels outlaw bikie gang. He was given a wholly-suspended five-year jail term.

Lucey must live with his parents and will have a night-time curfew, and report to police on weekdays.