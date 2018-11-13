Alleena Bath nurtured countless young minds
ALLEENA Bath was a gentle soul, a devoted wife and mother and an exceptional teacher of the Gympie region's youngest students.
For many years she was a beloved fixture at Alma Street Pre-Prep, formerly known at the Alma Street Kindergarten, attended by thousands of Gympie region children over its long and illustrious history.
She helped mould and nurture countless little minds and gave them a love of learning and exploring, singing and questioning.
Alleena passed away this week after battling illness for some time.
To be taken at such a young age is always a tragedy and many people will be feeling the pain and wondering at the unfairness of it all today.
Her colleagues and friends at Alma Street posted this on Facebook on Monday night:
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we remember our colleague and friend Alleena Jane Bath today and always.
"A fantastic teacher, a girl who could remember the lyrics of a thousand songs, a devoted wife, a fantastic mother.
"We love you and miss you.
"RIP Alleena.”
As of this morning there were 123 comments and tributes on that post from grateful parents.
Alleena's passing is not the first great loss to our region in recent days.
Cricket stalwart and gentleman Jimmy Geiger also slipped away and will be farewelled at St Patrick's Church on Friday.
Death is a part of life but that seems cold comfort when dealing with loss.
Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Bath and Geiger families; our thoughts are with them.