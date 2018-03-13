MAKE IT CLEAR: Beef producer Ivan Naggs fears new vegetation laws will make farming even harder.

BEEF producer Ivan Naggs fears coastal farmers will find themselves hog-tied by red tape if new draft vegetation legislation becomes a reality under the State Government.

Mr Naggs, who has been a member of the Gympie and District Beef Liaison Group, said these laws had the potential to place severe restrictions on their operations.

Small farmers in particular would be left exposed.

"A lot of small properties, if they're going to have 30-40m either side of the creek, half their property can't be used," he said.

"It's going to make more red tape for farmers.

"And farmers don't want more red tape."

That there even was a disconnect between the legislation and those it could affect was also a concern, given both parties had the same goals in mind.

"Farmers are environmentalists, I don't care what you say.

"If you abuse your land you don't get the production out of it.

"You devalue your property," Mr Naggs said.

He also questioned why farmers were bearing the brunt of concern over tree clearing in the state.

"If they're going to put this on us, what are they doing when they're clearing all the trees to make roads?"

While he was frustrated that there had been minimal discussion between farmers and legislators Mr Naggs hoped that, with several steps still to be taken before they become law, there was still time for that to change.

"I would like to see consultation with all the agricultural groups that represent farmers," he said.

"All we want are fair laws for farmers."