All trust and respect lost for council

I FEEL our community owes thanks to our State MP Tony Perrett for his contribution in getting our council's anti-free speech policy shelved, for now at least.

I'm no fan of Mr Perrett, his party, or any other party, but credit must be given where it's due. Likewise Cr Glen Hartwig, and to a lesser extent Cr Dan Stewart for seconding his motion must be congratulated. Where would we be without them?

Mick Curran.

The Gympie Times too are owed gratitude for bringing the subject to a broader public awareness. It shows the importance of local media, something on which I have to agree with Federal MP Llew O'Brien's recent comments about. Ouch!

Although I'm no social media fan it's unlikely that the efforts of those on the local forum previously threatened by council haven't had some sway in this disgusting attempt to instil what could develop into dictatorship being reviewed.

So, from me, it's a big thumbs up, except to the "leader” and his six "generals”.

Mayor Mick Curran, Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett.

It's unlikely the fight is over, or will be until we get a chance to have our say at the polls.

This council shows no signs of living to the Mayor's words of being open, accountable and not playing politics. The policy they proposed shows exactly the opposite to those claims.

They could, of course, have a change of heart and start simply countering what they see as false statements with the truth, with open disclosure of facts.

Mick Curran.

Guess we'll have to wait and see but to me all trust has been lost, along with what little respect there was.

Meanwhile, a cynic may wonder if on the Sunny Coast, Shane Paulger isn't copping undue heat from his council over the camping he offers on his property because he dared to step out of the dominant political tent by standing as a Katter Party candidate?

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.