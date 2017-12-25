All they want for Christmas is you

Bounce. Contributed

1. BOUNCE

Breed:

Jack Russell terrier

Age:

8 years

BOUNCE is a great little guy looking for a new home. Being an older dog he would prefer a nice quiet home where he can enjoy his retirement. He loves to play and have lots of fun and games and really loves going for walks.

Lexi. Contributed

2. LEXI

Breed:

Kelpie/English Staffordshire bull terrier (mix)

Age:

18 months

LEXI previously lived with a young family and they have taught her some basic obedience training. Now, she's looking for a family with a safe backyard and time to take her for walks and love her to bits.

Sparks. Contributed

3. SPARKS

Breed:

Rottweiler/Australian cattle dog (mix)

Age:

9 months

SPARKS is an adorable teenager who is looking for a new home to call his own. Being a working breed mix he is super clever and eager to please and has so much love to give. He needs to go to a home with secure fencing to keep him safe and he'd love to meet you today.

Maddie. Contributed

4. MADDIE

Breed:

Kelpie (mix)

Age:

9 months

MADDIE is an intelligent breed which means lots of training and lessons to learn. Throw in a few toys and she'll be in heaven. She can be a little bit anxious when meeting her people, but given time to feel secure in her surrounds, and she is a real sweetheart.

Dory. Contributed

5. DORY

Breed:

Bull mastiff/Kelpie (mix)

Age:

4 months

DORY and her brother Nemo were both rescued and now they are both ready for adoption. Dory is a working breed so will need to have plenty of training and lots of space to run.

Truffle. Contributed

6. TRUFFLE

Breed:

Bantam (mix)

Age:

1 year

TRUFFLE is hoping to find a new home where he can scratch and run about and just enjoy life, being the best in the flock.

Chicko. Contributed

7. CHICKO

Age:

13 years

CHICKO is looking for a nice quiet home where she can be an only child to live out her senior years in peace. She is currently in a foster home living the life of a princess. She is really very sweet and has a lot of love to give.

Munro. Contributed

8. MUNRO

Age:

9 months

MUNRO is a little timid at first but warms up quite quickly to those that give him affection calmly. If you think he is the one for you, then come and get to know him better.

Ajay. Contributed

9. AJAY

Age:

9 months

WHILE Ajay can be quite timid at first, he is beginning to open up to people who frequently handle him, so once his is in his new forever home he will settle in and become your best mate. But don't be fooled. He is still a young cat and will still be playful and full of mischief.

Tinker. Contributed

10. TINKER

Age:

14 months

TINKER is a shy girl when she first meets you but once she gets to know you, she is sweet and cuddly and loves to curl up in your lap and watch TV.

MORE INFORMATION: For details about adoption costs, visit www.rspcaqld.org.au.