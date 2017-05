All the winners of the Dairy Cattle section at the Gympie Show

Supreme Dairy Cow Miss Comerica Coralea of the Gympie Show Chad Parker, Ashley Sippel, Darrin Grevett, Kelvin Cochrane.

DAIRY

Milking Competition

Class 7000 Holstein Friesian - Milking Competition - Cow 5 Years and Over: 2 Embrey /Nugent.

Class 7002 Illawarra - Milking Competition - Cow 5 Years and Over: 1 Ledger Family.

Class 7004 Brown Swiss - Milking Competition - Cow 5 Years and Over: 3 Parish, DW & LJ.

Class 7007 Jersey - Milking Competition - Cow 4 Years and Under 5 Years: 2 Paluger Shane, 3 Paulger Shane, 4 Parish, DW & LJ.

Class 7008 Illawarra - Milking Competiton - Cow 4 Years and Under 5 Years: 1 Ledger Family.

Class 7013 Jersey - Milking Competition - Cow 3 Years and Under 4 Years: 1 Glen Echo Jersey, Champion Milk Cow: Ledger Family

Champion Fat And Protein Team Of Two: Parish, DW & LJ.

Milking Competition - Cow or Heifer Under 3 Years: 1 Parker Cochrane.

Class 7019 Jersey - Milking Competition - Cow or Heifer Under 3 Years: 3 Parish, DW & LJ.

Class 7020 Illawarra - Milking Competition - Cow or Heifer Under 3 Years: 2 Den Dia Partnership.

Class 7030 Holstein Friesian - Freisian Only All Australian Calf Classes Under 12 Mont: 1 Paulger, Shane, 2 Cochrane, KJ & RA.

Class 7031 Holstein Friesian - Heifer 6 Months and Under 12 Months Dry: 1 Paulger Shane, 2 Cochrane, KJ & RA.

Class 7043 Holstein Friesians - Heifer 18 Months and Under 2 Years Dry: 1 Boxell and Keir, 2 Paulger, Shane.

Juvenile Champion Heifer: Boxell and Keir

Reserve Juvenile Champion Heifer: Paulger, Shane

Class 7085 Holstein Friesians - Udder under 4 Years: 1 Chad & Carita Parker, 2 Brown, Todd, 3 Cochrane & Parker.

Class 7055 Holstein Friesians - Heifer in Milk Under 2 1/2 Years: 1 Brown, Todd, 2 Cochrane & Parker.

Class 7061 Holstein Friesians - Heifer in Milk 2 1/2 Years to 3 Years: 1 Chad & Carita Parker.

Class 7073 Holstein Friesians - Heifer in Milk 3 1/2 Years to 4 Years: 1 Nugent & Embrey Partnership.

Class 7085 Holstein Friesians - Udder under 4 Years: 1 Chad & Carita Parker, 2 Brown, Todd, 3 Cochrane & Parker.

Junior Champion Heifer: C & C Parker

Reserve Junior Champion: Brown, Todd

Class 7103 Holstein Friesian - Cow 5 Years and Under 6 Years in Milk: 1 Brown, Todd.

Class 7097 Holstein Friesian - Cow Over 4 Years and Under 5 Years in Milk: 1 Paulger, Shane, 2 Paulger, Shane.

Class 7109 Holstein Friesian - Cow 6 Years and Under 7 Years in Milk: 1 Nambour State College.

Class 7115 Holstein Friesian - Cow 7 Years and Over in Milk: 1 Paulger, Shane, 2 Embrey & Nugent Partnership.

Class 7121 Holstein Friesian - Pen of 3 Cows Over 4 Years: 1 Paulger, Shane.

Class 7127 Holstein Friesian - Exhibitors Group 4 Head Any Age: 1 Paulger, Shane.

Class 7133 Holstein Friesian - Udder 4 Years and Over: 1 Paulger, Shane, 2 Nambour State College, 3 Paulger, Shane.

Champion Cow: Paulger, Shane

Reserve Champion Cow: Paulger, Shane

Class 7025 Jersey - Encourage Heifer Under 2 Years: 1 Brown, Todd, 2 Brown, Todd, 3 Embrey & Nugent Partnership.

Class 7032 Jersey - Heifer 6 Months and Under 12 Months Dry: 1 Paulger, Shane, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Brown, Todd.

Class 7038 Jersey - Heifer 12 Months and Under 18 Months Dry: 1 Chad & Carita Parker, 2 Boxell and Keir, 3 Brown, Todd.

Class 7044 Jersey- Heifer 18 Months and Under 2 Years Dry: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Paish, DW & LJ, 3 Embrey & Nugent Partnership.

Juvenile Champion Heifer: Chad & Carita Parker

Reserve Juvenile Champion Heifer: Paulger, Shane

Class 7050 Jersey - Heifer 2 Years and Under 4 Years Dry: 1 Nambour State College, 2 Nambour State College.

Class 7056 Jersey - Heifer in Milk Under 2 1/2 Years: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Brown, Todd.

Class 7062 Jersey - Heifer in Milk 2 1/2 Years to 3 Years: 1 Chad & Carita Parker, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Chad & Carita Parker.

Class 7068 Jersey - Heifer in Milk 3 Years to 3 1/2 Years: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Hotshot, 3 Yandavale Jerseys.

Class 7074 Jersey - Heifer in Milk 3 1/2 Years to 4 Years: 1 Paulger, Shane, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Embrey & Nugent Partnership.

Class 7080 Jersey - Group of 3 Heifers Under 4 Years: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Chad & Carita Parker.

Class 7086 Jersey - Udder under 4 Years: 1 Chad & Carita Parker, 2 Yandavale Jerseys, 3 Paulger, Shane.

Junior Champion Heifer: Chad & Carita Parker

Reserve Junior Champion: Yandavale Jerseys

Class 7092 Jersey - Cow 4 Years and Over Dry: 1 Nambour State College, 2 Nambour State College.

Class 7098 Jersey - Cow Over 4 Years and Under 5 Years in Milk: 1 Yandable Jersey, 2 Paulger, Shane, 2 Yandavale Jerseys.

Class 7104 Jersey - Cow 5 Years and Under 6 Years in Milk: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Alan Ward.

Class 7110 Jersey - Cow 6 Years and Under 7 Years in Milk: 1 Nicholls & Phillips Family's, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Chad & Carita Parker.

Class 7116 Jersey - Cow 7 Years and Over in Milk: 1 Chad & Carita Parker, 2 D. W & LJ Parish.

Class 7122 Jersey - Pen of 3 Cows Over 4 years: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Chad & Carita Parker.

Class 7128 Jersey - Exhibitors Group 4 Head Any Age: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Chad & Carita Parker.

Class 7134 Jersey- Udder 4 Years and Over: 1 Yandavale Jerseys, 2 Paulger, Shane, 3 Yandavale Jerseys.

Champion Cow: Yandavale Jersey

Reserve Champion Cow: Paulger, Shane

Class 7026 Illawarra - Encourage Heifer Under 2 Years: 1 RJ & TL Pratten, 2 Bradley & Casey Holt, 3 Bradley & Casey Holt, 4 Holt, Britney, 5 Holt, Britney, 6 Nambour State College.

Class 7033 Ilawarra - Heifer 6 Months and Under 12 Months Dry: 1 Nicholls & Phillips Family's, 2 Ledger Family, 3 Eacham Park.

Class 7039 Illawarra - Heifer 12 Months and Under 18 Months Dry: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 F S Johnston & Sons, 3 Eacham Park, 4 RJ & TL Pratten, 5 Den Dia Partnership, 6 Bradley & Casey Holt.

Class 7045 Illawarra - Heifer 18 Months and Under years Dry: 1 Eacham Park, 2 F S Johnston & Sons, 3 Bradley & Casey Holt.

ClassJuvenile Champion Heifer: Nicholls & Phillips Familys

Reserve Juvenile Champion Heifer: Henry, MJ & GJ

Class 7051 Illawarra - Heifer 2 Years and Under 4 Years Dry: 1 F S Johnston & Sons, 2 Nambour State College, 3 Holt, Britney,

Class 7063 Illawarra - Heifer in Milk 2 1/2 Years to 3 Years: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 Den Dia Partnership, 3 Ledger Family,

Class 7069 Illawarra - Heifer in Milk 3 Years to 3 1/2 Years: 1 FS Johnston & Son,

Class 7075 Illawarra - Heifer in Milk 3 1/2 Years to 4 Years: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 F S Johnston & Sons,

Class 7081 Illawarra - Group of 3 Heifers Under 4 Years: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 F S Johnston & Sons, 3 Ledger Family,

Junior Champion Heifer: Henry, MJ & GJ

Reserve Junior Champion: Henry, MJ & GJ

Class 7093 Illawarra - Cow 4 Years and Over Dry: 1 F S Johnston & Sons, 2 Eacham Park, 3 Nambour State College.

Class 7099 Illawarra - Cow Over 4 Years and Under 5 Years in Milk: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 Ledger Family, 3 F S Johnston & Sons.

Class 7105 Illawarra - Cow 5 Years and Under 6 Years in Milk: 1 F S Johnston & Sons, 2 Ledger Family, 3 Henry, MJ & GJ.

Class 7111 Illawarra - Cow 6 Years and Under 7 Years in Milk: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ.

Class 7117 Illawarra - Cow 7 Years and Over in Milk: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 Eacham Park.

Class 7123 Illawarra - Pen of 3 Cows Over 4 Years: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 F S Johnston & Sons.

Class 7129 Illawarra - Exhibitors Group 4 Head Any Age: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 F S Johnston & Sons, 3 Ledger Family.

Class 7135 Illawarra - Udder 4 Years and Over: 1 Henry, MJ & GJ, 2 F S Johnston & Sons, 3 Henry, MJ & GJ.

Champion Cow: F S Johnston & Sons

Reserve Champion Cow: Henry, MJ & GJ

Class 7027 Ayrshire - Encourage Heifer Under 2 Years: 1 Cannan, Symone & John, 2 Schneider, Nicholas, 3 Schneider, L.

Class 7034 Ayrshire - Heifer 6 Months and Under 12 Months Dry: 1 Zerner, RG & RD, 2 Schneider, L, 3 Cannon, Symone & John.

Class 7046 Ayrshire - Heifer 18 Months and Under 2 Years Dry: 1 Cannon, Symone & John, 2 Schneider, Nicholas

Juvenile Champion Heifer: Zerner, RG & RD

Reserve Juvenile Champion Heifer: Cannon, Symone & John

Class 7100 Ayrshire - Cow Over 4 Years and Under 5 Years in Milk: 1 Nambour State College.

Class 7136 Ayrshire - Udder 4 Years and Over: 1 Nambour State College.

Champion Cow: Nambour State College

Class 7028 Brown Swiss - Encourage Heifer Under 2 Years: 1 Embrey & Nugent Partnership, 2 DW Parish, 3 Nambour State College.

Class 7035 Brown Swiss - Heifer 6 Months and Under 12 Months Dry: 1 Paish, DW & LJ, 2 Nambour State College.

Class 7047 Brown Swiss - Heifer 18 Months andUnder 2 Years Dry: 1 Embrey & Nugent Partnership.

Reserve Juvenile Champion Heifer: Embrey & Nugent Partnership

Reserve Juvenile Champion Heifer: Paish, DW & LJ

Class 7053 Brown Swiss - Heifer 2 Years and Under 4 Years Dry: 1 Nambour State College.

Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Nambour State College

Class 7113 Brown Swiss - Cow 6 Years and Under 7 Years in Milk: 1 Parish, DW & LJ.

Class 7137 Brown Swiss - Udder 4 Years and Over: 1 DW LJ Parish.

Champion Cow: Parish, DW & LJ

Class 7029 Guernsey - Encourage Heifer Under 2 Years: 1 Nambour State College, 2 Nambour State College.

Class 7042 Guernsey - Heifer 12 Months and Under 18 Months Dry: 1 Nambour State School.

Class 7048 Guernsey - Heifer 18 Months and Under 2 Years Dry: 1 Boxell and Keir, 2 Nambour State College.

Juvenile Champion Heifer: Boxell and Keir

Reserve Juvenile Champion Heifer: Nambour State School.

Supreme Junior Heifer: Boxell and Keir

Reserve Supreme Junior Heifer: Boxell and Keir

Hon Mention C & C Parker

Supreme Junior Heifer: Chad & Carita Parker

Reserve Supreme Junior Heifer: Chad & Carita Parker

Hon Mention Todd Brown

Supreme Pen Of 3 Heifers: Yandavale Jerseys

Supreme Reserve Pen Of 3 Heifers: Henry, MJ & GJ

Supreme Udder Heifer: Chad & Carita Parker

Reserve Supreme Udder: Chad & Carita Parker

Hon Mention Yandavale Jerseys

Supreme Pen of 3 Cows: Yandavale Jerseys

Supreme Reserve Pen of 3 Cows: Paulger, Shane

Hon Mention M & G Henry

Supreme Udder: Yandavale Jerseys

Reserve Supreme Udder: Paulger, Shane

Hon Mention M & G Henry

Supreme Cow: Yandavale Jerseys

Reserve Supreme Cow: Paulger, Shane

Hon Mention Paulger Shane

Reserve Champion Milking Cow: Ledger Family

Champion Butterfat Cow: Parish, DW & LJ

Champion Butterfat Cow: Paulger Shane

Champion Protein Cow: Ledger Family

Reserve Champion Protein Cow: Ledger Family

Showmanship Awards: Embrey & Nugent Partnership

Showmanship Awards: Bradley & Casey Holt

Showmanship Awards: Boxell and Keir

Showmanship Awards: Schneider, Nicholas

Showmanship Awards: Nambour State College

Showmanship Awards: Brown, Todd

Most Successful Exhibitor: Cannan, Symone & John

Most Successful Exhibitor: Nambour State College

Most Successful Exhibitor: Paulger, Shane

Most Successful Exhibitor: Parish, DW & LJ

Most Successful Exhibitor: Henry, MJ & GJ

Most Successful Exhibitor: Paulger, Shane