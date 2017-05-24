27°
All the horticulture winners from the Gympie Show

Donna Jones | 24th May 2017 10:00 AM
Champion Horticultute Floral Art by Narelle Collins.
Champion Horticultute Floral Art by Narelle Collins. Renee Albrecht

HORTICULTURE

Roses

Champion Bloom Classes 11000 to 11008: Brown, Marion

Class 11000 One Red: 1 Brown, Savanah, 2 Collins, M & H.

Class 11001 One White or Cream: 1 Brown, Savanah, 2 Johnston, Hannah.

Class 11002 One Pink: 1 Brown, Savanah, 2 Haylock, Sharon.

Class 11003 One Yellow: 1 Brown,Savanah, 2 Brown, Marion.

Class 11004 One Bi-Colour, Tinted or Variegated: 1 Brown, Marion, 2 Corrie Schaeffe.

Class 11005 One Any Other Colour: 1 Houghton, Coleen, 2 Brown, Marion.

Class 11006 Three Distinct i.e. 3 Different Colours: 1 Brown,Savanah, 2 Johnston, Hannah.

Class 11007 Three (Bud to Bloom) Same Variety: 1 Peacock, Sarah, 2 Brown, Savanah.

Class 11008 Two Cuts Distinct (With Bud Optional) i.e. 2 Different Colours: 1 Brown,Savanah, 2 Brown, Marion.

Class 11009 Spray of Miniature Roses - Any Colour: 1 Brown, Savanah.

Class 11010 One Cut Floribunda: 1 Johnston, Hannah, 2 Brown, Marion.

Class 11011 Collection of Roses Not To Exceed 12 Blooms: 1 Brown, Savanah, 2 Brown, Marion.

Cut Flowers (Own Foliage Allowed)

Champion Cut Flower Classes 11012 to 11029: Alder, Ellie & Ryan

Class 11012 3 Cuts of Foliage - Different Varieties: 1 Alder, Ellie & Ryan, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11013 3 Cuts Coleus Different Varieties: 1 Haylock, Sharon, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11014 3 Cuts Croton Any Variety: 1 Abbott, R & E, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11015 Camellia - One: 1 Notley, Lesley, 2 Haylock, Sharon.

Class 11016 Strelitzia (Bird of Paradise) One: 1 Hall, Betty.

Class 11017 Flower Not Provided For - One Cut: 1 Alder, Ellie & Ryan, 2 Hiron, Barry.

Class 11018 Miscellaneous Cut Flowers - Three: 1 Abbott, R & E, 2 Currie, Joy.

Class 11019 One Single Gerbera: 1 Brown, Savanah.

Class 11020 One Double Gerbera - Small Type: 1 Abbott, R & E, 2 Davies, Jan.

Class 11021 One Double Gerbera - Bauer's or Large Type: 1 Bothams, Doug, 2 Houghton, Coleen.

Class 11022 One Rembrandt Gerbera or Daisy Type: 1 Haylock, Sharon, 2 Codde, Tom.

Class 11023 Vase of Cut Flowers - One Variety Up To 12 Blooms (Other Than Roses): 1 Drummond, Bruce & Joy, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11025 One Grevillea Flower: 1 Johnston, Hannah, 2 Walker, Gary.

Class 11026 Grevillea Blooms - 3 Cuts of Different Colours: 1 Johnston, Hannah, 2 Walker, Gary.

Class 11027 One Crucifix: 1 Brown, Marion, 2 Currie, Joy.

Class 11029 Anthurium - One: 1 Currie, Joy, 2 Drummond, Bruce & Joy.

Floral Art

Reserve Champion Floral Arrangement: Ellis, N & J

Champion Floral Arrangement: Collins, Narelle

Class 11030 Novice - I'm Recycled: 1 Peacock, Sarah, 2 Johnston, Hannah.

Class 11031 "G150 CELEBRATE” with Autumn Tones: 1 Collins, Narelle, 2 Collins, Narelle, 3 Ellis, N & J.

Class 11032 "Splash” Foliage Only Arrangement: 1 Collins, Narelle, 2 Ellis, N & J, 3 Collins, Narelle.

Class 11033 "Candle Power”: 1 Collins, Narelle, 2 Ellis, N & J, 3 Collins, Narelle.

Class 11034 "Handbag Heaven” Use Handbag As The Container: 1 Collins, Narelle, 2 Ellis, N & J, 3 Collins, Narelle.

Class 11035 "Takes Two To Tango”: 1 Ellis, N & J, 2 Collins, Narelle, 3 Fortune, Graham.

Pot Plants

Feature Plant 3rd Place: Polkinghorne, Beryl

Feature Plant 2nd Place: Wenzel, Ian

Feature Plant 1st Place: Haylock, Sharon

Champion Fern: Wenzel, Ian

Champion Foliage Plant: Wenzel, Ian

Champion Flowering Plant: Davies, Jan

Grand Champion Pot Of The Show: Wenzel, Ian

Class 11036 African Violet: 1 Haylock, Sharon, 2 Haylock, Sharon.

Class 11037 Adiantum - Giant - Any Variety: 1 Notley, Lesley, 2 Notley, Lesley.

Class 11039 Fern Not Provided For - Pot Or Hanging: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Notley, Lesley.

Class 11040 Hanging Container - Other Than Orchid or Fern: 1 Treeby, L & D, 2 Davies, Jan.

Class 11041 Asplenium: 1 Collins, M & H.

Class 11042 Anthurium in Flower - Small Flower: 1 Davies, Jan, 2 Collins, M & H.

Class 11043 Anthurium in Flower - Large Flower: 1 McClintock, June, 2 McClintock, June.

Class 11044 Succulent Other Than Zygo Cactus - Pot or Hanging: 1 Houghton, Coleen, 2 Treeby, L & D.

Class 11045 Plant in Bloom Other Than Orchid: 1 Abbott, R & E, 2 Wenzel, Ian.

Class 11046 Aglaonema: 1 McClintock, June, 2 McClintock, June.

Class 11047 Sansevieria: 1 Abbott, R & E, 2 Polkinghorne, Beryl.

Class 11048 Calathea or Maranta: 1 Window, Pam, 2 Window, Pam.

Class 11049 Euphorbia "Feature Plant”: 1 Haylock, Sharon, 2 Wenzel, Ian, 3 Polkinghorne, Beryl.

Class 11050 Climbing or Twining Plant: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Maxwell, Sam.

Class 11051 Dracaena: 1 Notley, Lesley, 2 Drummond, Bruce & Joy.

Class 11052 Dracaena - Godseffiana: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Collins, M & H.

Class 11053 Dieffenbachia: 1 Treeby, L & D, 2 Notley, Lesley.

Class 11054 Palm: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Wenzel, Ian.

Class 11055 Cordyline: 2 Drummond, Bruce & Joy, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11056 Croton: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Notley, Lesley.

Class 11057 Variegated Foliage Plant - Genre Not Already Provided For: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11058 Foliage Plant - Not Already Provided For: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Armac Park.

Class 11059 Zygo Cactus - Pot or Hanging: 1 Treeby, D, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11060 Miniature Cactus or Succulent Garden: 1 Davies, Jan, 2 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 11061 Bonsai - Other then Forrest: 1 Maxwell, Sam, 2 Wenzel, Ian.

Class 11062 Bonsai - Forrest of 5 Trees or More: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Wenzel, Ian.

Class 11063 Bromeliad - Tillandsia: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Polkinghorne, Beryl.

Class 11064 Bromeliad - Other Than Neoregelia or Tillandsia: 1 Polkinghorne, Beryl, 2 Abbott, R & E.

Class 11065 Bromeliad Neogegelia: 1 Drummond, Bruce & Joy, 2 Wenzel, Ian.

Class 11066 Rex Bergonia: 1 Wenzel, Ian.

Class 11067 Begonia Other Than Rex: 1 Wenzel, Ian, 2 Wenzel, Ian.

Class 11068 Philodendron: 1 Drummond, Bruce & Joy, 2 Notley, Lesley.

Class 11069 Cactus: 1 Polkinghorne, Beryl, 2 Wenzel, Ian.

Orchids

Best Specimen Plant Of The Show: Wilson, D & L

Reserve Champion Orchid: Ross, Dudley

Champion Orchid: Sheaffe, Corrie

Class 11070 One Cattleya - Exhibition - White: 1 Coyne, Lauraine.

Class 11071 One Cattleya - Exhibition - Pink, Purple or Mauve: 1 Evans, Jim, 2 Evans, Jim.

Class 11072 One Cattleya - Exhibition - Tending Towards Yellow to Green: 1 Evans, Jim, 2 Evans, Jim.

Class 11073 One Cattleya - Exhibition - Any Other Colour: 1 Ross, Dudley, 2 Walker, Gary.

Class 11074 One Cattleya - Any Other - Not Exhibition: 1 Sheaffe, Corrie, 2 Coyne, Lauraine.

Class 11075 One Cattleya - Exhibition - Under 100mm: 1 Evans, Jim, 2 Brown, M & S.

Class 11076 One Cattleya - Cluster - Minimum 5 Blooms: 1 Brown, M & S, 2 Sheaffe, Corrie.

Class 11077 One Dendrobium - Phalaenanthe: 1 Ross, Dudley, 2 Coyne, Lauraine.

Class 11078 One Dendrobium - Intermediate: 1 Wilson, D & L, 2 Ross, Dudley.

Class 11079 One Dendrobium - Canaliculatum Influence: 1 Brown, M & S, 2 Brown, M & S.

Class 11080 One Denrobium - Spatulatum Influence: 1 Ross, Dudley, 2 Ross, Dudley.

Class 11081 One Australian Native: 1 Sheaffe, Corrie, 2 Collins, M.

Class 11082 One Paphiopedilum: 1 Collins, M.

Class 11083 One Vanda and Alliance: 1 Sheaffe, Corrie, 2 Sheaffe, Corrie.

Class 11084 One Oncidium and Alliance: 1 Collins, M.

Class 11085 One Any Other Variety: 1 Tramacchi, Joe, 2 Brown, M & S.

Class 11086 One Species: 1 Sheaffe, Corrie, 2 Downing, L.

Juvenile Section

Class 11087 Floral Arrangement - "G150 Celebrate”: 1 Collins, Caleb.

Class 11088 Floral Arrangement - "My Toys in There”: 1 Collins, Caleb, 2 Peacock, Jada.

Class 11089 Floral Arrangement - "Flowers & Food” Include a Vegie in Arrangement: 1 James, Hayley, 2 Collins, Caleb.

Most Outstanding Floral Arrangement Under 13 Years: Collins, Caleb

Most Outstanding Floral Arrangement 13 Years & Under 17 Year: Jonauskis, Zac

Class 11090 Floral Arrangement - "G150 Celebrate”: 1 Jonauskis, Zac, 2 Johnston, Hannah.

Class 11091 Floral Arrangment - "Cardboard & Colour” Include Cardboard Box: 1 Johnston, Hannah, 2 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 11092 Floral Arrangement - "Flowers & Food” Include a Vegie in Arrangment: 1 Johnston, Hannah, 2 Jonauskis, Zac.

Topics:  floral art gympie show 2017 horticulture winners

