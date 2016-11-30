All the fashions and faces on the field at Diggers Cup

FASHIONABLE LINE-UP: Finalists in the Gympie RSLA Sub Branch Diggers Cup Fashions on the Field take the stage at the Gympie Turf Club.

INTERMITTENT showers did not deter the fashion conscious at the Gympie RSLA Sub Branch Diggers Cup at the Gympie Turf Club on Saturday.

Fashions on the Field attracted record entries, with Eliza Icke taking out Ladies Classic Racewear category and Edie Mannion named runner-up.

Ladies Contemporary Racewear category went to Kikki Watt, with Anna Tennant, runner-up. Both winners received $150 from the Gympie Turf Club, plus a $100 voucher from Hampton & Harlow and a $70 voucher from Mia Bella Jewellery.

Runners-up both received $100 from the Gympie Turf Club, plus a $50 voucher from Hampton & Harlow.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Best Headwear was awarded to Rachael Murray, who received a $100 voucher from Hampton & Harlow plus a $100 voucher from Marla online boutique.

Most Stylish Couple went to Andrew and Michelle Dunkley who received $50 from the Gympie Turf Club, a $100 voucher from Hampton & Harlow plus an accommodation package from The Great Eastern Motor Inn, including dinner in Geordies Restaurant, overnight accommodation and breakfast for two people.

The first 20 women to enter Fashions on the Field also received a $30 gift voucher from Mia Bella Jewellery.