All the entertainment around Gympie this weekend

MURPHY'S Store - which if you haven't been in for a while is now a vintage and retro shop - is about to host their fourth comedy night.

Every two months or so owner Erin Milburn and Gympie comedian Anna Brennan shimmy all the vintage and retro treasures against the walls and traipse 60 chairs in.

Anna bribes a handful of talented comics to travel up, usually from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, and they put on a 4pm matinee and a 7pm evening show.

This Saturday's show will deviate from the formula a little, as Anna is performing her solo show Pants Touching before taking it to Brisbane in August.

Carolyn Mandersloot, who Anna describes as her second favourite female comedian who lives on the same block as her, will open for Anna's show, unless she has to work.

She claims to be a palliative care nurse who works on call, but Anna suspects she may actually in fact be Batman.

Pants Touching was performed at last year's Bris Funny Fest, and festival organiser Adam O'Sullivan described the show as "an insightful, hilarious and yes, sometimes a bit dirty, look into the world of modern female dating.

"Think Sex and the City set on the Sunshine Coast”.

Pre-sale tickets for this Saturday are available from Murphy's Store (across the road from the Australian Hotel) and online through trybooking.com.

Tickets are $10 for the 4pm matinee and $15 for the 7pm show. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door for $20.

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS ON THIS WEEKEND IN GYMPIE

THURSDAY

Gympie RSL Club

Lively duo, As the Flow Cries, will get the day started with Morning Melodies.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Texas Hold'em Poker is the regular fixture at the Mount on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, with registration at 6pm for a 7pm start in the Jackpot Poker League.

FRIDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Glenn Nayler will be playing live, instead of the usual Friday night Karaoke, from 7pm.

Gympie RSL Club

B-Strings will set the tone from 7.30pm to 11pm.

SATURDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

'70s Fancy Dress will be the theme for all those still wearing the same clothes and anyone who has kept a pair of flairs or a wide-collared shirt.

Antics The Band will be the band.

Gympie RSL Club

Christmas in July will be a good reason to have a special luncheon treat at the club from noon to 3pm.

181 Duo will provde the music from 7.30pm to 11.30pm

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Tim Richards will provide the live music on Sunday afternoon at the Mount.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Allan Gumm will be playing at the gardens from noon to 4pm.