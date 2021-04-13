ALL THE ACTION: State T20 battles thrill

The state's rising cricket stars hit the pitch for Twenty20 fixtures on day two of the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Sparks held on to take out their T20 clash over Flares to remain undefeated so far at the state U16 championships.

Sparks hit 5/117 with Flares falling seven runs shy at 8/111.

Meanwhile, Embers posted 8/87 in a tough opening innings against Flash on Tuesday.

Flash suffered a rough start in reply, sitting at 3/6 after four overs, but managed to make a comeback to only just fall short by eight runs, 10/80.

