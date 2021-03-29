Easter on Mary will take place in the Gympie Town Centre from 5-9pm on Wednesday, March 31.

The snap lockdown of the Greater Brisbane area is not expected to impact Easter on Mary, as organisers gear up for one of the Gympie region’s favourite family nights out this week.

Organiser Tony Goodman said this afternoon it was “all systems go, full steam ahead” for Easter on Mary, which will take place in the Gympie town centre from 5-9pm this Wednesday, March 31.

The entire street will be closed to traffic and will transform into a night of fun for the whole family, including boutique shopping, street entertainment, live entertainment, heritage/vintage car display, wine and cheese, street food, cafes, bars and restaurants.

There will be a Zinc 96 family Easter egg hunt, delicious street food vendors, live performances at Centre Stage from 5pm by Combined Churches and a wonderful family atmosphere.



Anyone who is unwell or has a cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue or shortness of breath, should stay home. Please maintain physical distancing while attending the event.

For the people of the Gympie region, masks are not mandatory but should be worn on public transport and in situations where you cannot socially distance.

This event is hosted by the Gympie Chamber of Commerce, supported by Gympie Regional Council.

For more information visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/easter-on-mary