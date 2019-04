All trains are suspended in Brisbane after a signal fault.

A SIGNAL fault between Bowen Hills and Fortitude Valley has taken down southeast Queensland’s train network this morning.

All services, including the Airport, Beenleigh, Caboolture, Doomben, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Redcliffe Peninsula, Shorncliffe, Springfield and Sunshine Coast lines, were suspended.

The issue was rectified quickly but commuters can expect delays of up to 30 minutes on all lines.