All smiles as Ash looks to revive broken Titans

ASH Taylor's NRL comeback could be a matter of days after the Titans halfback was named in Gold Coast's extended squad to tackle defending premiers Sydney Roosters on Sunday.

The club's highest paid player hasn't donned a first-grade jersey since Round 12 but shapes as a late inclusion for Sunday's clash at the SCG.

Taylor has been gently testing the waters for Tweed Heads in the Intrust Super Cup and caretaker coaches Craig Hodges and Luke Burt will have made note of his two linebreak assists and solid support play in the Seagulls' loss to Mackay last week.

The gulf between reserve grade and matching up to Cooper Cronk and Luke Keary is vast but the Titans desperately need Taylor's spark to avoid embarrasment and the looming threat of a wooden spoon.

Taylor has spent time in the Intrust Super Cup with Tweed Heads Seagulls.

More pointedly, Gold Coast need an extra body around after centre Dale Copley (hamstring) and halfback AJ Brimson (hip) picked up injuries and joined the club's horror casualty list last week.

With Copely, Brimson, Ryan James, Jai Arrow, Keegan Hipgrave and Shannon Boyd all on the sidelines. the Titans are desperate for Taylor's return and will give him every opportunity to bring him along as 18th man.

Centres Brenko Lee (concussion) and Brian Kelly (illness) are set to return with Kelly facing a tough task against Latrell Mitchell after being named to start.