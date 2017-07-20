All smiles across the board (and across the border) on rates

CUT PRICE COUNCIL: Fraser Coast mayor Mayor Chris Loft sets a statewide example, handing down the Fraser Coast Regional Council 2017/18 Budget, with councillors Anne Maddern and Rolf Light.

THE grass is getting greener on the northern side of the Gympie Regional Council fence, as Fraser Coast Council proves it is possible to contain rates rises, or even reduce them.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has delivered a "budget” council budget for ratepayers on increasingly tight budgets of their own.

In news that may have many Gympie region residents (especially along near-border areas like Gunalda) wishing they lived just a little further north, Cr Loft has kept a promise to keep rates down, with decreases up to 30% for some.

And increases across the region for most property owners will be below inflation.

In a move which appears to set acracking pace in value-for-money local government, Cr Loft, who has copped plenty of brickbats for asserting his democratic dominance over the council bureaucracy, has this week delivered a budget which means 75% of ratepayers will experience a rate increase of up to only 1.53%, well under the consumer price index.

And Cr Loft says about 45% of those ratepayers will barely notice the difference, because of a simultaneous roll-out of a pensioner rebate, also announced in Wednesday's budget.

Property investors will generally pay more than the 1.53%, but equalisation of CBD rates across the region will mean property owners in the Maryborough CBD area will almost all be spared any increase, while some will experience a decrease of up to 30%.

Fraser Coast finance councillor Rolf Light said the discount for the Maryborough CBD was based on a process of equalisiing commercial rates after the council amalgamation process.

"You'll find on the balance of things, it's one of the lowest rate rises in the state so far,” Cr Light said.

Cr Loft said the budget process had not been easy and the enviable result had only been achieved "throught the hard work of all councillors, the community and staff.”