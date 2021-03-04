Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Queensland Rural Fire Service has suspended all permits to light fires in the North Coast region - of which Gympie is a part - until further notice due to heightened fire conditions. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
The Queensland Rural Fire Service has suspended all permits to light fires in the North Coast region - of which Gympie is a part - until further notice due to heightened fire conditions. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
News

All permits to light fires in Gympie region suspended

Shelley Strachan
4th Mar 2021 9:24 AM

The Queensland Rural Fire Service has suspended all permits to light fires in the North Coast region - of which Gympie is a part - until further notice.

$1 DEAL: Get full digital access to The Gympie Times (and Courier Mail) for just $1 for the first 28 days

The North Coast and Wide Bay region is experiencing heightened fire conditions over the coming days, a statement from the QFES said.

Activate your FREE Courier Mail (for GT subscribers) subscription and you could win $20,000

Hot winds, dry air and strong winds can be expected into the weekend and beyond, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting maximums of 30C for an already dry Gympie region on Saturday, 31C on Monday, 34C next Tuesday and 33C on Wednesday.

Earlier this week a grassfire near Tin Can Bay took several fire crews many hours to put out.

Fires that start in these conditions can be hard to control and spread quickly, the QFES statement said.

‘Profoundly loving’: Colleague farewell brace Gympie mum

  • View today’s Digital Edition of The Gympie Times
  • “Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now. Consider if you will stay or leave early, when you will go, where you will go and what you will take.

    • Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
    Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service

    “If you do not have a plan, head to the rural fire service website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au to create one.

    “Reduce hazards on your property by mowing the lawn regularly, trimming overhanging branches and getting rid of flammable materials. Relocate flammable items away from your home, including woodpiles, paper, boxes, crates, hanging baskets and garden furniture.

    “Monitor the fire and weather situation through local radio, the rural fire service website and www.bom.qld.gov.au.

    gympie firefighters gympie fires gympie weather forecast
    Gympie Times

    Just In

      Just In

        Top Stories

          DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

          Premium Content DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

          News These Gympie residents got themselves in trouble with the law for producing or possessing weed and fronted the Magistrate’s Court this week

          • 4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
          2032 Olympic bid could solve one of Gympie’s biggest issues

          Premium Content 2032 Olympic bid could solve one of Gympie’s biggest issues

          Opinion The possibility of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity means it’s time for state and...

          ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

          Premium Content ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

          Business Gympie Big W colleagues are today celebrating the life of mother and manager Anna...

          Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

          Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

          Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg