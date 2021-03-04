All permits to light fires in Gympie region suspended

The Queensland Rural Fire Service has suspended all permits to light fires in the North Coast region - of which Gympie is a part - until further notice due to heightened fire conditions. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service

The Queensland Rural Fire Service has suspended all permits to light fires in the North Coast region - of which Gympie is a part - until further notice.

The North Coast and Wide Bay region is experiencing heightened fire conditions over the coming days, a statement from the QFES said.

Hot winds, dry air and strong winds can be expected into the weekend and beyond, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting maximums of 30C for an already dry Gympie region on Saturday, 31C on Monday, 34C next Tuesday and 33C on Wednesday.

Earlier this week a grassfire near Tin Can Bay took several fire crews many hours to put out.

Fires that start in these conditions can be hard to control and spread quickly, the QFES statement said.

“Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now. Consider if you will stay or leave early, when you will go, where you will go and what you will take.

“If you do not have a plan, head to the rural fire service website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au to create one.

“Reduce hazards on your property by mowing the lawn regularly, trimming overhanging branches and getting rid of flammable materials. Relocate flammable items away from your home, including woodpiles, paper, boxes, crates, hanging baskets and garden furniture.

“Monitor the fire and weather situation through local radio, the rural fire service website and www.bom.qld.gov.au.