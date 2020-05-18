All NSW school students to return to school on Monday

Lilly, 9, and Ruby, 7, picture with mum Davina Zanet, went back to St Mary – St Joseph Catholic Primary School in Maroubra full-time this week. Pictured: Tim Pascoe

NSW students will return to school full-time from Monday, with the state government satisfied the move is safe and the best result for students.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was confident that the phase-in of face-to-face learning had worked and that the state could take the next step - returning all public students to the classroom - from May 25.

About 42,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, temperature monitors and increased cleaning schedules have been rolled out across NSW to ensure safe environments for students and teachers.

Private schools have largely followed the state school attendance advice through the pandemic although there have been some variances.

Some have already set their own timetable for the return to school.

NSW will now be in lock-step with Queensland, which also is sending children back to the classroom full-time from May 25.

Students began one day of face-to-face learning per week from May 11 after the government secured sufficient medial supplies to make the environment safe.

Stakeholders, including the Teachers Federation - which has resisted a return to classrooms - were informed of the decision last night.

Ms Berejiklian had previously said she intended to have students back at school full-time by the end of the month.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell (left) and Premier Gladys Berejiklian said NSW schools will return to full-time face-to-face teaching from Monday. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP

Davina Zanet, from South Coogee, sent her daughters Lilly, 9, and Ruby, 7, back to St Mary - St Joseph Catholic Primary School at Maroubra when classes at the private school resumed full-time last Monday.

Ms Zanet, 32, was "fully supportive" of the decision to send her girls back into the classroom five days a week and said it had made them "happier" after the challenges of homeschooling.

"I was a bit hesitant at first but it was a good decision, the girls are so happy to be back and we drilled it into them about social distancing," Ms Zanet said.

"Having the routine back and seeing their friends has boosted their morale a lot."

Despite her initial reservations about a sudden full time return to school, Ms Zanet said the return of a five-day routine had been "positive" and urged all private and public schools in NSW to do the same.

"Going back to five days instead of one day or two days or a staggered routine was much better to get them into a routine. Kids need a routine and they're coming home happy, I'm really pleased with it," she said.

"At the moment there's some schools going back, some which aren't, but it's all or nothing and really we need to all be in it together. As long as we keep practising hygiene and social distancing, we're doing the best we can."

Lilly and Ruby Zanet were happy to get back to school to see their friends. Picture: Tim Pascoe

