All heart: Cooloola Berries open for business

Explore the Gympie region - starting with Cooloola Berries at Wolvi where you can get back to nature and pick your own berries. Contributed

ACCORDING to BBC Good Food, strawberries are valuable source of vitamin C and K. They provide fibre, folic acid, manganese and potassium.

So you could confidently make the claim, strawberries are good for you.

According to science daily, spending time outdoors has significant and wide-ranging health benefits. It can reduce the risk of type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure.

So how good would it be, for your health, if there were a place where you could combine being outside and eating strawberries?

At Cooloola Berries, in the Gympie region, you can indeed do both.

Cooloola Berries is located in Wolvi, just to the east of Gympie and offers a farm gate to plate experience.

Wonder through the rows of fresh strawberries, picking as you go or grab a basket and send the kids into the strawberry patch to do the hard yards while you grab a coffee.

Cooloola Berries is part of the slow food movement and that's exactly how it's recommend that you enjoy this experience - slowly. After they've done all their picking, tempt the kids with strawberry ice-cream and a whole range of yummy cakes and goodies or, bring a picnic and a blanket and soak up the great music and mood. There's plenty of space to social distance.

If something savory is more your speed, Paella in the Paddock is the perfect marriage of music and paella. famous in our neck of the woods for using fresh Tin Can Bay seafood and a whole range of our local produce! You should see this paella. It's an absolute culinary work of art, full of colour and texture - it's almost too good to eat. Note we said "almost".

And for those requiring a bit of retail therapy or simply have a need to bring something strawberry home with them, Cooloola Berries has a whole range of beautiful products for sale in its quaint little Farm Shop. The shop also proudly displays products from the Cooloola Farm Trail and other regional produce, also for sale.

So at a time where fresh air, fresh food and fresh ideas are so important to how we live our life, we suggest you try out this idea. You won't be disappointed!